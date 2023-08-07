Junior League of Charleston Continues to Celebrate 100 Years of Impact in the Charleston Community

× Expand Sept 25 Women's Leadership Seminar - Flyer (Facebook Post (Landscape)) - Flyer 2

The Junior League of Charleston (JLC) a women’s leadership organization devoted to training the next generation of female leaders, will present “The Power of Women in Leadership: Who Will You Impact?” in partnership with Pinckney Carter Company on Monday, September 25, at Davies Auditorium. This two-hour panel, moderated by local TV personality Carolyn Murray, will feature outstanding community members sharing their successes and roadblocks to becoming local leaders. The event is free and open to the public.

“We invite our entire community to join us for an inspiring discussion about how all of us can make an impact here in Charleston,” states Amy Jenkins, Executive Director of the JLC.

This panel event, one of many celebrations taking place as the JLC celebrates its centennial year, will feature a conversation centered on how to make an impact as a leader in the community. The Honorable Stephanie McDonald, The Honorable Tamara Curry, Tracey Blanchard, Co-Founder & Owner of Village Gourmet Specialties aka Big T Coastal Provisions and Stephanie Tillerson, AICP and Town Administrator Kiawah Island will share their insight into the vital role strong women leaders can play in the hour-and-a-half panel discussion. There will be a social/networking event starting at 5:30 p.m. for attendees to network prior to the panel at 6:30 p.m.

Mission and About:

The Junior League of Charleston, Inc., is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively