Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation Appoints Kiawah Island Resident as Board Member

The Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors as of May 2023.

Michael Smith

Michael P. Smith, of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, has over 30 years of global senior leadership experience driving innovation, marketing, sales, profit, and acquisitions. He has extensive experience in strategic initiatives, finance, technology, business development, and joint ventures. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry from the University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

Mike recently retired as President, EVP of Performance Chemicals at Ingevity Corporation in Charleston, SC. Mike has served on numerous boards both internationally and domestically. He has delivered on creating accountability, managing committees to top performance achievements, optimizing business through strategic growth, and managing relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Turquoi Dorsey

Turquoi D. Dorsey, of Kingstree, SC, has over 15 years’ experience in implementing new initiatives, managing business processes, and leading organizational change. She is skilled in managing human dynamics and resolving escalated issues while implementing process changes that reduce pain-points and drive exceptional customer satisfaction. She has masters’ degrees in both business administration and information system management

Turquoi is the Senior Support Manager at BoomTown in Charleston, SC. She is an accomplished senior support manager who has been recognized for her exceptional performance, stabilizing teams, and launching new initiatives like automated case distribution and peer review and standard operating procedure training. She has received awards and recognitions, including the 2018 Eminence and Excellence Award from IBM.

“Both Mike and Turquoi are exceedingly qualified to serve on our Board of Directors. They have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a passion to serve our neighbors who experience food insecurity. They have expertise in numerous areas that will help grow the Foundation and provide support for the Lowcountry Food Bank,” said Pat Walker, Chair of the Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation Board of Directors.

The Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation was established in 2021 as a strategic partner of the Lowcountry Food Bank. The purpose of the Foundation is to provide a consistent and sustainable source of funding to support the mission of the Lowcountry Food Bank. To learn more about the Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation, please contact eatkinson@lcfbank.org or visit lowcountryfoodbank.org/ways-to-give/foundation.

Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation Board Members are Aaron Brewer (Iron Bridge Capital Partners), Tyler Condon (Lobee Learning), Mark Crocker (Dixon, Hughes, Goodman- retired), Erika Harrison (Law offices of Erika Harrison), Brian Hubacher (Kuhn & Kuhn, LLC), Milton Irvin (UBS Investment Bank- retired), Tom Jeffries (Quoizel - retired), Dr. Bob Kahle (Kahle Strategic Insights), Steve Swanson (ATD/Citigroup- retired), Dr. Henry Tisdale (Claflin University - retired), Chris Tobin (Rootstock Philanthropy), Pat Walker (Lowcountry Food Bank CEO - retired).

About the Lowcountry Food Bank: Feed. Advocate. Empower.

The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina and distributed more than 40 million pounds of food in 2022. The Lowcountry Food Bank helps fight hunger by distributing food to more than 230 partner agencies including on-site meal programs, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries. The Lowcountry Food Bank advocates on behalf of those who experience hunger and helps empower people to make healthy and nutritious food choices. For more information, visit the Lowcountry Food Bank website.