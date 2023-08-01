Marjorie Stephenson Joins Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ANNE Photography By Anne, Inc. Marjorie Stephenson

A top-producing Realtor® on Seabrook Island, Marjorie Stephenson, has joined luxury real estate brokerage Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty.

With over 25 years of real estate experience, Marjorie strives to provide elevated service at all price points. Since her emergence on the Charleston real estate scene in 2018, Marjorie consistently earned the mantle of a top-producing Realtor® on Seabrook Island.

With a generational legacy steeped in the Lowcountry, Marjorie grew up in Charleston, giving her a wide array of knowledge to create the perfect outcome for her clients. Through genuine relationships built on communication and transparency, Marjorie’s clients can rely on her to deliver superior results throughout their transactions.

By partnering with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, Marjorie’s business gains in-house marketing and staff support, a regional footprint, and an expansive global network, allowing her to provide luxury white-glove service.

“In addition to an established career as a top-producing Realtor®, Marjorie provides exceptional client service among all price points,” Chief Operating Officer Daniel Ravenel highlights Marjorie’s talent as a Realtor®. “Partnering with Sotheby’s International Realty®, Marjorie gains access to the brand’s resources, deep bench of talent, and powerful tools, all to better serve her clients and take her career to the next level.”

Marjorie will work out of the firm’s Charleston office at 33 Broad Street.

About Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty

Serving the Lowcountry for 40 years, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty has closed over $3 billion in real estate sales. Joining the Sotheby's International Realty brand in 2007, the company has taken its local market expertise and expanded into the international arena through a close partnership with the Sotheby's Auction House and a powerful referral network across affiliate offices worldwide. As of late 2021, the brokerage supports over 110 agents throughout its home of Charleston, with a newly-expanded presence in Savannah, Hilton Head Island, and Bluffton.