Meet Leah, our Hurricane Program Manager.

Her duties include writing and maintaining the State Hurricane Plan and working with state and local partners on hurricane preparedness and response.

This year Leah has taken on a new task, leading South Carolina's NEW Hurricane Evacuation Study, which includes a survey.

Here is how you can Help us help you be better prepared for hurricanes Visit: https://www.scemd.org/em.../hurricane-evacuation-study/