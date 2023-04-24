Mother's Day Gems

While spending Mother's Day on the beach may seem idyllic, it can be just another standard day for those who live locally in the Islands or Lowcountry. While my own mother would undoubtedly enjoy such a day, I believe that this special occasion should be memorable and unique. Fortunately, there are many carefully crafted local events that you can take advantage of to truly make the day feel like it’s drenched in local charm. In fact, there are so many phenomenal things to do on and around the Islands this Mother's Day that it's impossible not to find something special for your mother.

Molding Memories Together!

Mother’s Day at Low Tide Brewing Company

This Mother's Day, Pluff Mud Pottery and Low Tide Brewing are teaming up for an extraordinary event that will satisfy the creative soul and tantalize the taste buds. Set against the backdrop of a charming, rustic brewery shaded by a canopy of Oak Trees, Low Tide Brewing Company is located on Maybank Highway, in the heart of John's Island. As the first brewery to open on John's Island, it has been delighting the community with their Low Tide brewed beer since 2016, and Low Tide Brewing has been brewing specialty beers for local bars and restaurants ever since.

To celebrate Mother's Day, Pluff Mud Pottery will be hosting a full-service paint-your-own pottery studio design day on April 30th, starting at 2:00 PM and running until 6:00 PM. No registration is necessary, and guests of all ages are welcome to come and enjoy the fun, whether it's with Mom, Dad, or the entire family. While the Mother's Day event ends at 6:00 PM, the brewery remains open for regular hours. So come on over, indulge in great beer, delicious food, and get your creative juices flowing with Pluff Mud Pottery!

Brunching with the Best

This Mother's Day, treat your mom to an unforgettable culinary experience by heading over to Seabrook Island's exclusive Mother’s Day Brunch on May 14th, 2023. With its stunning location in the Island House Palmetto Room, you and your family will be able to soak in the breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean while savoring delicious southern cuisine. This sophisticated setting is the perfect spot to make cherished memories with your loved ones. Please note that reservations made by phone are required for Seabrook Island Club members and their guests. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind Mother's Day celebration!

Mom-cation at its best!

Attention all Kiawah Island residents and visitors! This Mother's Day, you have the amazing opportunity to be a part of an entire weekend filled with spectacular events and activities. Fortunately, planning the perfect itinerary for your beloved mom has never been easier! Many of these events are available year-round on the Events homepage, so even if you won't be on the island during Mother's Day weekend, you can still partake in most of the activities at another time.

We highly recommend taking advantage of all that Kiawah Island Resort has to offer on your next visit! This Friday, there are plenty of options to choose from, including Birdwatching for Beginners, Marsh Kayaking, a Gator Walk, and various fishing charters. For Mother's Day, why not surprise your mom with an adventurous and exciting weekend filled with incredible outings and experiences? Don't forget to check out the Kiawah Island events page to learn more about the weekend's activities and events that aren't listed below.

Shell-abrating Mom!

Experience the breathtakingly beautiful and biodiverse ecosystem of South Carolina's coast with an intimate and private Mother’s Day Shelling Expedition, led by the expert Kiawah Island Naturalists. This exclusive excursion takes you through mesmerizing salt marshes and riverways to a remote and protected beach, perfect for soaking up the sun and finding unique seashell treasures. To protect the beaches and the surrounding ecosystem for future generations, wildlife shell collecting limits will apply, and photography is encouraged on this trip.

With a total cost of $450 for up to six people, additional charges include $75 for each extra guest and $65 for each additional child. For larger parties of 11 to 49 guests, multiple boats are available, so be sure to make reservations by calling or emailing the Kiawah Recreation Center. This is an unparalleled opportunity to deepen your understanding of our local environment and the incredible wildlife that calls it home. Our experienced naturalist guides are eagerly waiting to share their passion and knowledge with you on this unforgettable shelling expedition.

John Rivers Rudloff

Brushing Up on Love.

What better way to celebrate mom than with a stroke of creativity enjoying Adult Canvas Painting? The Turtles’ Nest Art Studio is in the Nature Center at Nigh Heron Park on Kiawah Island. The art studio offers weekly pottery classes, glass art, craft programs, and projects. This is a great Mother’s Day activity for artistic moms, as well as those who prefer an air-conditioned activity. The event will take place on May 12th from 9am-10am. Reservations are required, to reserve space for Mother’s Day please call: 843.768.6001

Open Studio Craft Time at The Turtle's Nest Art Studio will take place on May 12th from 10:30am-2pm. The class offers a variety of different craft options during this time, for families with young children this is a great Mother’s Day celebration. The cost varies between projects, the featured projects are pottery and pottery painting, wood crafts, and canvas painting. This activity welcomes the entire family and does not require reservations.

Mom and Me and the Sea

Make a splash with Kiawah Island Dolphin Tours on Mother’s Day! Take your mom on an exciting dolphin tour - a private boating expedition led by naturalists that will take you through the breathtaking South Carolina coast. With several beautiful species of dolphins living in these waters, including the Bottlenosed Dolphin (Tursiops Truncatus), South Carolina is the perfect place to observe these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. The tour will take you to Captain Sam's Inlet, where you can witness some of the best dolphin sightings in the state. Whether you're a resident or a visitor to Kiawah Island, the Dolphin Tours is an experience not to be missed. Prices start at $450 for up to six people, with additional fees for extra guests. $75 per adult and person and $65 per child. For larger parties, of 11 to 49 guests, multiple boats are available.

Blooming with love!

Shower your Mom with flower-ific love by enrolling in a private floral arrangement class led by local Charleston experts! Join Roadside Blooms and etúHOME for an evening of creating a stunning floral masterpiece, guided by talented flowersmiths at Roadside Blooms. The event is taking place on Thursday, May 11th at 6pm and it is called Mother’s Day Floral Event with Roadside Blooms & etuHOME and included with tickets are etúHOME's Daisy Mason Jar (small), which typically retails at $85, fresh florals and greenery, and detailed instruction by local Charleston experts from Roadside Blooms. Moreover, participants can avail a 15% discount on etúHOME products for purchases made on the same day. Slots for this event are limited, so set your reservations soon. The class will take place at etúHOME, located at 173 King Street in Charleston. Bring your own beverage of choice and get ready to home in on your floral arranging skills!

