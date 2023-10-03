National Alert

× Expand Federal Emergency Management Agency

Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 4, 2023, beginning at 2:20 pm EST, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). Test messages will be sent to all tvs, radios, and cell phones.

The purpose of the national test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies.

In case of widespread inclement weather, backup testing date is scheduled for October 11, 2023.