Nelson Mandela International Day shines a light every year on the legacy of a man whose monumental achievements changed the 20th century and shaped the 21st.

His values and determination — a deep commitment to human rights, freedom, and justice — are reflected on, and are a source of inspiration for others.

Mandela advocated for the rightful dignity and equality of every living person, and encouraged engagement and solidarity across all borders.

His relentless pursuit for equality was paralleled with his status as the founding father of peace in South Africa.