About: St. John’s Episcopal Church was established in 1734 and is now in its 290th year of continuous worship and service to the people of John’s, Wadmalaw, Seabrook and Kiawah Islands. We are part of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina and the worldwide Anglican Communion, with the Reverend Canon Callie Walpole as Vicar.

Press and Media Contact:

Jack Barnett

212-755-2141