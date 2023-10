× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

From November 1 to March 15, pets are allowed to be off leash from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everywhere on the beach except in the critical habitat area.

Owners must remain with their pet, have the pet under control, and have in their possession a leash in the event that there is a need to leash their pet or if requested by other beachgoers or by Beach Patrol.

Electronic leashes are prohibited.