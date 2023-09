×

Effective October 1, 2023, pets are no longer required to be leashed except where areas are marked.

When dogs are allowed to be off-leash, they must be effectively controlled by a competent person from:

(a) entering any area on or adjacent to the beach in which a pet is prohibited;

(b) destroying or damaging any property;

(c) attacking or threatening to attack any person or any other animal or pet in any manner; or

(d) being a nuisance to other beach goers.