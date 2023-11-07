One Lucky Dog: Senior Chief

OWNER NAME:Tammy and Steve Stubbs

DOG NAME: Senior Chief

AGE: 6

BREED: French Bulldog (Frenchie)

FAVORITE TOY: Hedgehog

UNUSUAL QUIRK: Lip Mackin’

VET: Dr. Shong - Sandy Cove

If only we could talk face to face, you’d know what I was thinking, since we Frenchies have a way with expressions. But I’m very happy to share my story.

Life rolled me into good times from the get go. I was imported, being a specialty breed in the Czech Republic, where I was CEO of studs. Yes, that is correct. I was able to use my equipment to my fullest abilities for several years until I was retired, and then adopted by my wonderful family on Isle of Palms.

I’m de-studded but I am more accomplished than some of my other friends, and I’ve still got game with the ladies – but I’m a little more laid-back now. I’m more into my yoga mornings and every day is like a spa day. I sleep about 20 hours a day, but, when I’m awake, I’m either being groomed, sunbathing, eating or off on an adventure around the island.

I don’t really exercise, but when I’m ready to roll, you’ll know. I just give you that Frenchie look, and you know it’s time to go.

Since I don’t really bark, I let my parents know I’m ready to do something by simply standing and staring. Once I’ve selected my vessel of choice for my afternoon excursion, I’ll simple get into boss mode and you’ll know. Some days it’s the bike basket with Mom and other days it’s the golf cart, where I sit in the front and Dad gets in the back.

My emotions are all in my eyes, but, if you look real close, you’ll see my honeybun tail shaking with happiness and I also purr. My ears are curled back and I’m in the zone. Whatever you’re doing, don’t stop. … this is the good stuff.

We likely won’t meet on the beach. I’m more of the bad boy on the back side of the island. You’ll know it’s me by the handsome expression and the Senior Chief branding my mom and dad have. When we meet, expect to be mesmerized by my affection. I love my life and all the people surrounding me. I am such a lucky dog.