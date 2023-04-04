Goat Yoga Classes Available
Yes, you read that correctly, goat yoga! It's downward goat time, everyone. Check out the upcoming dates in April to experience a one-of-a-kind exercise experience.
Downward goat, anyone?! Spring is the best time of year at The Goatery at Kiawah River for goat yoga. Bugs are still at bay, the weather is serene, and the farm is overflowing with brand new goat babies. Looking to book a private goat yoga session? Work trips, bachelorette groups, we host them all! Email chsgoatyoga@gmail.com for more information.
The Goatery at Kiawah River
2501 Mullet Hall Rd Kiawah Farms, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455