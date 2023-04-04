Goat Yoga Classes Available

Downward goat, anyone?! Spring is the best time of year at The Goatery at Kiawah River for goat yoga. Bugs are still at bay, the weather is serene, and the farm is overflowing with brand new goat babies. Looking to book a private goat yoga session? Work trips, bachelorette groups, we host them all! Email chsgoatyoga@gmail.com for more information.

Purchase tickets here.