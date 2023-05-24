Ready To Roll

On April 28, a beautiful Lowcountry morning, dignitaries from the Saint Johns Fire District gathered together with representatives of the Kiawah Island Photography Club and many local residents to celebrate the blessing of Kiawah Station 4’s new fire truck.

It was also an opportunity to showcase both the firehouse and the 44 framed images gifted to Kiawah Island firehouses 4 and 6 by KIPC. You may wonder why, as a nature contributor, I would be covering this event. In fact, the image subjects were specifically required to be Kiawah wildlife or nature images, several of which are shown with this review.

The day began with a presentation by Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer, who discussed current operations and identified the many dignitaries in attendance.

These included commissioners:

• Leroy Blake and Isiah White, Johns Island

• Debra Lehman, Seabrook Island

• Eric Britton, Johns Island, Commission Vice-Chair

• Robert E. Wright and Stephen Rolando, Kiawah Island

Chief Kunitzer then introduced Commission Chair Bill Thomae, who presented an overview of the organization. He was followed by Kimball Kraus, current KIPC president, who spoke about the club’s project to contribute art for the firehouse walls. Members of the fire company then washed the new truck, after which Chaplain John Prioleau delivered a blessing. Members of firehouses 4 and 6 then pushed the new truck into its firehouse bay.

Following the blessing of the truck, attendees were invited to tour the firehouse, which had been filled with the donated images of Kiawah nature scenes. Each firehouse was gifted with 22 images that had been selected by the firefighters from anonymous KIPC members’ submissions. Once selected, each image was printed, framed and hung by the firefighters and the club members. All costs were covered by KIPC member donations.

It was a festive occasion honoring the amazing team of firefighters who support the communities of Johns, Kiawah, Seabrook and Wadmalaw Islands. As one whose home was saved by this amazing group of men and women, I can only say I hope you never need them, but if you should, rest assured, you’re in excellent hands.