Registration is Now Open for Exhibitors and Volunteers for Cars at Kiawah River

Cars at Kiawah River announces the May 1st opening of registration for exhibitors and volunteers. This much anticipated event showcases the history and evolution of the automobile on the beautiful park grounds surrounding the Old Farmhouse at Kiawah River, on Johns Island, SC.

Featured Collector, Scott and Natalie Bluestein will showcase several amazing cars from their collection.

A Heritage Display of Corvettes, sponsored by Jamison’s Custom Corvette, will be our Spotlight Group. This display highlights the history of the changes throughout the model’s 75 years!

The popular KIDS Display returns with a new twist.

Plenty of spectator parking at Mullet Hall Equestrian Center.

Registration for exhibitors and volunteers is now open at www.carsatkiawahriver.com. Use the drop down at top of opening page for access to Exhibitor and Volunteer pages.

The Cars at Kiawah River committee looks forward to seeing you soon.