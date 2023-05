× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Last Friday, St. John's Fire Station #4 held a community event to bless their new apparatus and showcase the new photographic canvases provided by the Kiawah Island Photo Club. The community celebrated the fire station, Kiawah firefighters, and the beautiful photos provided.