Sand Sculpting Contest on Kiawah Island

× Expand newsletter collages (6 × 3 in) - sand scultping competition

On November 23 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm, grab your buckets and shovels, and meet us for a family-friendly competition on the beach! Each family will have one hour to build the most festive Thanksgiving themed sand sculpture. The top three teams will receive prizes.

This event is complimentary and no reservations are required. A limited amount of sand tools will be available for use. Per Kiawah Town Ordinance, metal shovels are not permitted. Schedule subject to change.