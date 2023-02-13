Seabrook Island Artist Guild names Rob Bavier Artist of the Month

Rob Bavier grew up on the water. An early photo shows him at 10 months holding himself up by the tiller of an Interclub Dingy. He comes from a family of sailors. Both his grandfather and father participated in the America’s Cup with his father being skipper of Constellation in the 1964 successful Cup defense. With that background, it is not surprising that his earliest memories are of racing on Long Island Sound and cruising the ever-changing coast of Maine.

The changing moods of the sea always fascinated him and are reflected in his art. Glassy calms with a few cat's paws playing across the surface, fierce Nor’easters with spindrift blowing off the wave tops, the isolation of a sunrise in a secluded cove in Maine, the frenzy of a 100-boat start at Larchmont Race Week all provide inspiration for his art. He no longer races, but has retired to Seabrook Island near Charleston, SC, where the ocean and tidal marshes fill his daily routines, and he returns every summer to sail the coast of Maine.

Trained as an architect, Rob started doing watercolor renderings of his designs and then branched out into watercolors as an art form. He has added oils and pastels as alternative mediums and now switches back and forth as the subject matter and mood dictate. His awards include a membership in of the American Society of Marine Artists and the Oil Painters of America. His paintings have received "Best in Show" and "Best Watercolor" at juried exhibits. Rob was invited by the Marlborough Arts Center to present an eight-week one man show titled "Sea Change" featuring his work. Most recently his work has been accepted for the ASMA 2021 North Regional Exhibition at Krasl Art Center and OPA’s 2021 Salon Show at the Quilan Visual Arts Center. He is Vice President of the Seabrook Island Artist Guild and leads their weekly plein air outings.

There will be an artist reception on Thursday, March 2nd at The Lake House. Please come to the Lake House and see Rob’s beautiful artwork and talk with him. Light refreshments will be served.