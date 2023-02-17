Seabrook Island Garden Club Hosts Winter Open House

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

For 35 years, the Seabrook Island Garden Club’s annual Holiday Open House in December has been an island-wide tradition. Each year, the club extends an open invitation for everyone on Seabrook to gather at the Lake House for an evening of food, drinks, fellowship and fun.

After a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club decided it might be time to change things up a bit and develop some new traditions. This year they hosted a Winter Open House on Jan. 29.

All of the old traditions were maintained—an island-wide open invitation to all Seabrook residents and guests with welcoming hospitality and plentiful food and drinks – but with a new blue winter theme, raffles, music and Paula’s special punch. In spite of rain and having to compete with football playoff games, there was a great turnout.

A much deserved thank you goes to Victoria Fehr, her committee members, and all of the club members for helping make this event a success.