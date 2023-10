This Friday is a free shredding event!

The limit is 3 copy paper size boxes or 3 kitchen size trash bags or smaller per vehicle.

No need to remove binders, binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands, or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

Shredding services will be provided by Shred360.

For more information, please call Town Hall at (843) 768-9121.