Statement Of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg On The Tragic Death Of Police Chief Luther Reynolds

Today, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg released the following statement on the tragic death of Police Chief Luther Reynolds after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Chief Reynolds, 56, passed away peacefully in an area hospice facility at 8:10 p.m., with his wife, Caroline, and his two children, Luke and Grace, by his side.

"Tonight, Charleston has lost not just a great police chief, but one of the finest human beings that many of us will ever know. Luther Reynolds was a modern man of ancient virtues: faith, honor, courage, duty. But most of all, and at his very core, Luther was a man of love. He loved his family, his friends, his life. He loved this city and the brave men and women who keep it safe. He loved God, and in faithful service, he loved his neighbor. Over the coming days, we will mourn Luther Reynolds, for we loved him as much as he loved us. But even today, as our hearts are breaking, we can take solace in knowing that with Luther's final journey now complete, his weary days of pain have passed, and his timeless days of peace have just begun." said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg