The Quest for The Organized Pantry

With National Get Organized Week just around the corner, I thought I would use the opportunity to address the question I probably get the most often – "How in the world do I keep my pantry organized and still find everything I need?"

One easy way to take a giant step closer to an organized and functional pantry is to unpack those snack boxes ASAP. I always encourage clients to remove individually wrapped snacks and foods (think granola bars, popcorn, cookies, oatmeal, etc.) from their original packaging and place the items into bins or baskets with labels.

Here are four reasons why:

1. Make Your Grocery List in a Snap - How often have you just returned home from the grocery store, and you or your kiddo grab something from a box in the pantry only to realize it is the last one? (Or maybe it's just the empty box!) Now you can see at a glance what items you're running low on as you make your list.

2. Maximize Space - Pantry space is precious real estate, and conventional packaging can be incredibly bulky. By putting individually wrapped items into smaller bins and baskets, you can stack or nest them, efficiently utilizing every inch of available space.

3. Promote Healthier Choices - There is a reason that grocery stores put the most desired brands at eye level – you are more likely to buy them! The same holds true in your pantry. When healthy snacks are neatly organized and easily accessible, it becomes more likely you and your family will choose these items. One client shared her family started eating snacks again that they forgot were in the pantry now that they could see and access them.

4. It's Pretty – Large boxes, bags, and packages can contribute to a convenience store vibe in your pantry. When you remove them and transfer individually wrapped items to uniform bins and baskets, your pantry instantly appears tidier and more organized. Magic!

This simple pantry organization tip can transform your pantry and daily routine. Say goodbye to pantry chaos and hello to a more streamlined, visually appealing space. So, why wait? Start unpacking those snack boxes. You'll be amazed at the difference it makes.