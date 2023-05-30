× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Good morning Seabrookers! We hope you had a safe and enjoyable weekend and are ready for the week ahead!

There are some great events coming up starting with the Town of Seabrook Island's Incorporation Day and the official start of our Annual Chow Town Food Truck Rodeo season!

We hope to see you at both these events and are ready to kick off Summer with us!

Another important time of year is in full swing and that is the Turtle Season here. For anyone out on the beaches during low tides who sees turtles laying their precious eggs, please head to the Seabrook Island Turtle Patrol Website to let them know where you saw the turtle and we will do what we can to ensure the area gets marked appropriately.

You may visit the Seabrook Island Turtle Patrol here: https://www.siturtlepatrol.com/contact.