Traffic Alert!

The James Island Connector will close at 6:00 am and will not open until 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 21, 2023, due to the James Island Connector Run.

This is the road from James Island to downtown Charleston off of Folly Road near Lowes.

In addition SCDOT tweeted that the Wappoo Creek Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic and navigation on Saturday, October 21 from 6:00 - 11:30 am for the James Island Connector Run.

This road is on Folly Road from Maybank Highway towards Windemere in West Ashley.