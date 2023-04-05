Traffic Alert

The Town of Kiawah is conducting minor road work on the parkway on the night of Wednesday, April 5. Starting around 7 p.m., there will be a crew painting parking stripes in the river access pull off by the bridge. This will have no impact to traffic.

Beginning around 8:30 or 9 p.m., there will be a crew on the parkway laying down reflectors on the center line from the roundabout to the intersection at Beachwalker Drive. The truck will be moving about 3mph, but there will be crew members directing traffic around the truck as needed. This work should last about 2-3 hours and is dependent on favorable weather conditions. If there are any questions, please contact the Public Works Manager, Brian Gottshalk, by phone at 843-768-9166 or by email at bgottshalk@kiawahisland.org.