Two minutes may be all you have to escape a home fire

This Fire Prevention Week (October 8-14), the American Red Cross of South Carolina urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster. Two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you may have to safely escape a home fire before it’s too late.

“Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, and we want to ensure everyone knows how to protect themselves and their loved ones from these everyday crises,” said Brint Patrick, Executive Director of the Red Cross of South Carolina Lowcountry Chapter. “We are grateful for the support of our volunteers and partners to help save lives.”

On average, Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers respond to an average of six home fires in South Carolina every day. Just in the Lowcountry, the Red Cross has responded to nearly 300 fires so far this year, serving 909 people. Unfortunately, home fire responses increase by about 30% during colder months. In the last year, the Red Cross of South Carolina has installed 2,523 lifesaving smoke alarms in the Lowcountry.

“Before the fire department was even done putting out the fire, the Red Cross was set up in the club house with aid immediately,” said Josh Terry, a resident of an apartment complex that caught on fire in Charleston earlier this year, destroying dozens of units. “They gave us blankets, hygiene kits – I really didn’t have anything left after the fire, and they gave me all the essentials. I couldn’t believe the amount of help they were giving us, from people we don’t even know, and they don’t want anything back in return.”

HOW TO PRACTICE YOUR TWO-MINUTE DRILL

Practice your plan with everyone in your household; also teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and what to do in an emergency. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including a printable escape plan and safety tips for cooking and home heating — the leading causes of home fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.

in your home in your escape plan. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home , such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet. Place smoke alarms on each level of your home , including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.

, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms . If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions. Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household. If you or a loved one is deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire. Visit redcross.org/ASL-disaster-resources for more information, including resources in American Sign Language.

IF YOU NEED HELP

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross for help. The American Red Cross of South Carolina has installed nearly 10,000 smoke alarms in South Carolina homes since October of last year, saving over 140 lives and making nearly 3,000 South Carolinians safer. The Red Cross of South Carolina also assisted thousands of people after home fires this year.

HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN

In the last year, the Red Cross of South Carolina has educated over 2,600 South Carolina families about fire safety and helped them create escape. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit redcross.org/homefires.

