The Town has been made aware that a report was made by a resident that an unwanted encounter involving a minor and an adult male occurred on the evening of June 11, 2023.The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, which has criminal jurisdiction within the Town of Seabrook Island, was contacted following this incident. The Sheriff’s Office has informed the Town that the victim was interviewed, and a report has been filed. Residents are reminded that if you witness any incidents or activity believed to be criminal in nature, and/or you regard as threatening to the peace and security of our community, do just as this resident did and contact the Sheriff’s Office or call 911.