When it comes to fitness, there are no more excuses

Another unique fitness opportunity is coming under the oaks at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department.

If you haven’t noticed the giant concrete block in front of the Rec, then perhaps you should swing by to see the new footprint of an outdoor fitness court pioneered by the National Fitness Campaign and the city of Isle of Palms.

It will feature seven movement stations: core, squat, push, lunge, pull, agility and bend. It’s designed to use your body weight to achieve an ideal workout. If you feel like you have no idea what to do to achieve said workout, the great news is that there’s an app for that. Downloading the app gives you options to use each station for seven minutes. You can go through their workouts solo or with a buddy. The great news it’s outside and therefore open all the time. The bad news is that there are no more excuses in achieving your wellness goals.

IOP Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell started researching the National Fitness Campaign several years ago, and, by the end of November, it will be one of only two in the state of South Carolina. When asked what motivated her to research this unique fitness court, she stated, “We watched how people used the grounds to train, and this template of fitness fell in line with our fitness goals for everyone. Plus, our weather fits, so let’s get outside.”

Another unique opportunity presented by the Rec, to get your workouts in without venturing beyond the bridges. Installation should be completed by the end of the month. Come on out and get your fitness on.