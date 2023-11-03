Commentary: Residents must stand strong in STR battle

Tony Santiago

Goliath, represented by the formidable alliance of commercial interests – Dart/Lowe/Wild Dunes Resort, Charleston Trident Area Realtors, IOP Chamber of Commerce and the extended short-term rental industry – wields considerable influence. In contrast, we, the residents, embody David – simply seeking to maintain a delicate balance. We support a thriving STR industry but desire reasonable regulations, similar to all of our neighboring communities.

A closer look at the debate reveals that commercial interests are deploying all their resources to sow confusion. Just look in your inbox, mailbox or street. They disseminate misinformation, such as preposterous claims that our property values will suddenly drop by more than 50% – which would be laughable if it weren’t so inflammatory.

They resort to bullying and intimidation of residents who dare to raise concerns about livability, especially on social media. Now they seem to be rewriting history, asserting that all multifamily housing within Wild Dunes was “purpose-built.”

According to Law Insider, “purpose-built rental housing” refers to residential structures with four or more dwelling units meant to remain as rental housing for at least 20 years from the date of a building permit. This term predominantly pertains to apartment buildings designed solely as rentals, with no provision for private ownership.

If all Wild Dunes multifamily structures were indeed constructed as purpose-built short-term rentals, logic would dictate they should all be STRs today. However, only 60% of these “purpose-built” structures are currently STRs. Furthermore, in an Oct. 24 Post & Courier article, Mayor Phillip Pounds, speaking about our island home stated, “It’s a vacation spot and has always been a rental community, to some extent.” With some elected officials seemingly working against us, the need for change becomes glaringly evident.

While Goliath boasts might, their Achilles’ heel is their inability to cast votes. Our strength lies in channeling our frustration with divisive politics into constructive action – by showing up and voting.

David can win this, but not without you.

Be sure to read the Oct. 25 Post & Courier endorsement, Isle of Palms voters should cap short-term rentals, and review their objective arguments for supporting it. Then, be certain to cast your vote for the “BEST”: Brian Duffy, Elizabeth Campsen, Scott Pierce and Tim Ahmuty. Lastly, vote yes on the referendum. Together we can protect this island’s future.