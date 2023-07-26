2023 Folly Beach Wahine Classic

WHO: Folly Beach Wahine Classic

BENEFITTING: Local ocean-based non-profits including Charleston Surfrider and Waves 4 Women.

WHERE: 1550 E Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

WHEN: This Saturday, July 29 - Sunday, July 30

WHAT: Cheer on surfer girls of all ages this weekend at the Folly Beach Wahine Classic, benefitting Charleston Surfrider, Waves 4 Women, and other local ocean-based non-profits.

The surf contest will be held at the iconic Washout surf spot located at 1550 E Ashley Ave on Folly Beach and is free for spectators to attend. Can’t make it in person? You can show your support by donating to the non-profit event at FollyWahine.com.

Learn more about the Folly Beach Wahine Classic and support their mission at FollyWahine.com. Follow along for more updates on Facebook at Folly Beach Wahine Classic and Instagram @FollyBeachWahine.