Today, we celebrated our 300th nest on the island! Our nesting truck discovered 9 new nests just today... proving that inclement weather doesn't deter our mommas from laying their eggs.

Do you know what does discourage them?! Humans on the beach at night. The following photos show what crawls look like when people are either shining lights on or just getting in the way of a sea turtle. Both are wrong and illegal.

Sea turtles are listed as threatened. Federal fines can be as high as $10,000 for harassment.

Please, be kind and respectful if you come across a sea turtle. Stay far away and enjoy the beauty of what you are witnessing. Thank you.

We can’t wait to see if we make it to 400. We sure do hope so!