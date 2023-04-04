Earth Week Celebration 2023

Our sea islands are beautiful and amazing places, but they need your help to thrive! Join us for a full week of Earth Day events culminating in an Earth Day Celebration on April 21 and learn how you can help keep our islands wild and beautiful.

The week’s festivities kick off at Mingo Point on Saturday, April 15 at 9:00 am with a Volunteer Litter Sweep co-sponsored by the Kiawah Conservancy, South Carolina Aquarium, Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol, and Inspirato. Be a citizen scientist as you help clean up our communities. All litter picked up during this event will be recorded in the Aquarium’s database where it can be analyzed and targeted efforts can be made to address specific issues of concern. This volunteer opportunity is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Got Rain? Join Lee Bundrick at the Town of Kiawah Island Municipal center on April 18 to learn ways to mitigate your flooding issues and enhance your landscape for wildlife at the same time!

Feeling a little blue? Our Bluebird Walk on April 19 is sure to brighten your day! Follow along with bluebird monitoring volunteers Kim Anuszkiewicz and Peggy Barnes on a tour of Kiawah’s bluebird nest boxes as you learn all about this volunteer program and our beautiful bluebirds.

Looking for more photography opportunities? We have you covered with two walks offered on April 20. Join local wildlife photographer Jack Kotz for a morning Shorebird Photography Walk and learn about the shorebirds that nest, rest, and feed on Kiawah. Or learn how to frame your subject and find the proper lighting in nature with Larry Corio on his Nature Photography Walk.

Have you ever wondered about the native plants of the maritime forest and their medicinal values? Join Dr. Jane Ellis on April 20 to Explore the Maritime Forest and learn all about intriguing uses of native plants.

Are you an artist or do you want to try your hand at drawing? Well, you’ll have an opportunity to do just that on April 20 with illustrator Meredith Johnson. Join Meredith for Sketching In Nature for a two-hour nature inspired workshop. A $10 registration fee is required for this program. All materials are included.

Our week-long celebration culminates with an Earth Day Celebration on April 21 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Naturally Kiawah Demonstration Garden in Night Heron Park. Enjoy live music, food trucks, talks from environment and wildlife experts, local vendors, live animals, face painters, kids' crafts, and more. It is sure to be fun for the whole family! The Earth Day Celebration is free and open to the public.

Featured vendors and presenters include True Lowcountry, Dough Boyz Pizza Co., The Center for Birds of Prey, Edisto Serpentarium, Clemson University Bobcat Researcher Meghan Keating, Kiawah and Seabrook Island Shorebird Stewards, the South Carolina Aquarium, SC Oyster Restoration and Enhancement (SCORE), Leave No Trace, Wild Birds Unlimited, and many more!

Register for Earth Week programs or use the QR code below. Registration is not required, and admission is free!