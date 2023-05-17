A Glimpse Into the Bohicket Fishing Tournament
Photos from the Bohicket Tournament, the first leg of the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series
Results from the Bohicket tournament, the first leg of the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series, which was held at the Bohicket Marina from May 10-13, are available through the SC Governor’s Cup Reel Time App, which can be accessed online at the following site: https://www.reeltimeapps.com/live/tournaments/2023-south-carolina-governors-cup.
Up next, on May 24-27, is the 55th Annual Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament. For the complete SC Governor's Cup Billfishing Series 2023 Schedule, click here.
Photographer Cameron Rhodes, owner and operator of The Buckskin Billfish.
Bohicket Marina & Market
1880 Andell Bluff Blvd, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455