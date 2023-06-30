Alligators And Snakes On Kiawah Island, Oh My!

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Life on Kiawah Island comes with the reality of an occasional chance encounter with native wildlife. Many encounters with wildlife are pleasant and welcomed, but then there are also dangerous encounters that visitors and residents need to be aware of — most commonly, alligators and snakes. The Town of Kiawah Island recently put out a warning in their newsletter about the constant awareness, respect and caution that visitors and residents need to have toward these animals.

The warning read, “Alligators can be seen in almost all of the 150 brackish and freshwater ponds which are interspersed throughout the island.” And for snakes: “Snakes fear people and will retreat when approached unless cornered. As the weather warms, you may see more snakes as you move through the island.”

It’s important to note, however, that Kiawah was intentionally developed to integrate closely with nature, including native wildlife like alligators and snakes.

The newsletter stated: “Snakes are likely the most misunderstood animals on Kiawah Island. They are often feared, reviled and persecuted. Although they can make some cringe or fearful, snakes serve a vital role in the Kiawah ecosystem and rarely cause conflicts with people.”

Assistant Wildlife Biologist Aaron Given concurred. He said, “Just leave snakes alone. Most snakes are harmless but because there are venomous snakes on Kiawah Island, it is not recommended that residents or guests try to catch or relocate snakes if they can’t 100% identify it. Keep your distance, and watch them from afar.”

He added that snakes play a vital role in the ecosystem. “Snakes regulate the populations of their prey. Snakes eat a variety of different prey items including insects, frogs, birds, fish, rodents and even other snakes. If snakes were removed from the environment, prey populations like rats and mice would increase rapidly resulting in increased risk of diseases and damage to properties.”

The three most common snakes on Kiawah are all non-venomous and include the yellow rat snake, black racer and corn snake. All three feed on insects, frogs, rats, and mice. The most common venomous snake is the copperhead, but it is rare to see them on Kiawah. Copperheads can be identified by hourglass-shaped blotches, brown coloring and a large, triangular-shaped head.

The Kiawah Conservancy advises residents, visitors, contractors and landscapers to refrain from killing snakes and to contact the Kiawah Island Town Biologist Jim Jordan for more information at jjordan@kiawahisland. org.

As for alligators, Given said, “Always be vigilant in your surroundings, especially around ponds. Do not swim in any of the ponds on Kiawah. Stay away from and keep pets away from the edge of the ponds. Alligators are ambush predators and will wait for an animal to come to the pond’s edge. If you encounter an alligator – keep your distance. It is recommended to stay at least 60 feet away from alligators.”

He said that aggressive alligators will move toward people because they associate them with food. Aggressive alligators can be dangerous, as they have lost their fear of people.

Mainly, people should never feed, harass or approach an alligator – on land or in the water. Feeding or harassing alligators is a criminal act punishable with fines up to $500 and 30 days in jail.

The warning in the newsletter added, “Alligators that have lost their fear of humans, typically as a result of being fed, are euthanized. The safety of Kiawah residents and guests is the highest priority.”

The Town provided information for reporting a concern about an alligator’s behavior. “Report it immediately to the Town at 843-768-9166 during regular business hours or KICA Security at 843-768-5566 any time.”

They also suggest educating guests and neighbors about alligator safety and providing safety information for renters.

In May of 2020, a woman was attacked and killed by an alligator on Kiawah Island. It was reported that she got too close to the water’s edge where the alligator was, and she tried to touch it. Another woman was fatally attacked while walking her dog on Hilton Head Island in 2018, and an elderly woman was killed by an alligator near her nursing home in 2016.

When it comes to snake bites, the University of Georgia reported that there are 7,000 snake bites in the United States each year, but snakes only account for about five deaths a year, and that most of those are from captive pets. UGA also reported that most bites come from people attempting to handle the snake.

For more information on the various wildlife on Kiawah Island, visit the Wildlife Database page on the Kiawah Conservancy’s website at kiawahconservancy.org/animal-database/.