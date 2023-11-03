An update from the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station

It has been a busy fall season at the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station. We have been banding a wide variety of passage migrants on their way to the tropics, including over a dozen warbler species, vireos and thrushes. We have even banded some migrants that are rare in our area, including a Philadelphia Vireo – a new species for our station – and a gray-cheeked thrush.

Meanwhile, the winter residents are steadily streaming in. We banded our first swamp sparrows, hermit thrushes and eastern phoebes of the season. We also banded our first ever dark-eyed junco. We are technically within the juncos’ overwintering range; however, this junco was very fat, so she was most likely only using the island as a stopover location.

The tree swallows are gathering in large flocks in the hundreds, similar to the starling murmurations seen in Europe. You can watch the huge flocks congregate and “tornado” down into the myrtles and cedars to feed en masse on the abundant berries. Wax myrtles and red cedars are important food sources for tree swallows and myrtle warblers. And speaking of berries, did I forget to mention catbirds, catbirds, catbirds? We have banded hundreds of gray catbirds over the last couple of weeks. They feed mainly on berries, including pokeberry and poison ivy. Many of them are using the land as a stopover location before departing farther south to the Caribbean, Central America or Colombia.

Our recapture data shows that some of them will settle down here on the island for the winter.

As October came to a close, the passage migrants slowed to a trickle and the yellow-rumped warblers streamed into the area. For the remainder of the year into late March, the bulk of the birds we band will certainly be yellow-rumped warblers.