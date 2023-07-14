× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Prev Next

Town Biologists, in partnership with KICA, will conduct their annual count of alligators on July 18 and 19. This count helps estimate the island’s alligator population density. The survey will begin each night at 9 p.m. and end by midnight. Residents may notice spotlights shining during the survey along roadways, golf courses, and leisure trails.

As a reminder, living with alligators requires constant awareness, respect, and caution. Keep children and pets away from pond edges, and never feed, harass, or approach alligators. Feeding or harassing alligators is a criminal act punishable with fines up to $500 and 30 days in jail.

If you are concerned about the behavior of an alligator, report it immediately to the Town at 843-768-9166 during regular business hours from 8 AM to 4 PM or Kiawah Island Community Association Security at 843-768-5566 anytime.