Thank you to our Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol for helping with the South Carolina Aquarium and the Kiawah Conservancy April 2023 Kiawah Island litter sweep!

One group, who picked up from Mingo Point to the Kiawah River bridge, reported that they collected 113 cigarette butts!

We have a little over two more weeks until our 2023 Turtle Patrol season starts. Stay turned for all island turtle news here!

Thanks again to our dedicated volunteers!