I was training with Aries the crocodile a few years ago. People that have only seen my gator work constantly ask “can you do that with a croc”, even though Ive got years of croc work posted over time. I just don’t have access to any crocs right now with my crazy love, but soon hopefully I’ll have crocodiles in my new property.

Another common question is how gator/croc training compares, it’s literally the exact same principles and ideas, but the crocs are faster, more agile, and usually more interested in trying to eat you—BUT I can’t tell you how much I HATE how people obsess on these generalizations like crocs are more aggressive, etc. It totally depends on the species(over a dozen species of croc) and it hugely depends on the individual! I’ve had *some gators way worse than *some crocs, and vice versa. Generally crocs are faster and more predatory, and more dangerous to work with for a skilled handler. But then unskilled people who have no idea what they’re talking about look at gators as if they’re now lesser somehow, but I like to remind everyone, dead is dead, they’ll both kill you just the same, especially when you don’t know what you’re doing. It’s like you’re choosing to get shot in the head with a 9mm or 45acp. You’re still dead either way. Give both the respect they deserve.

Of course I have to put the regular disclaimer here- yes this is dangerous and working with wild animals can get you seriously injured or killed, don’t try this at home kids. I’ve been working hands on with crocs over a decade, not the sort of thing for beginners! This croc is not tame, he does try to bite and will absolutely kill and eat me if I make a mistake. This is why wild animals are never pets.

Aries is a Nile/Cuban croc.