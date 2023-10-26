We received an animal call recently regarding baby squirrels roaming near the beach, so when we found them walking up to us, we had to try and help.

First, per protocol, we made sure they were happy and healthy. We put them in a safe “relocation” box so the mother could find them and re-nest her babies. After a few hours, we determined the mother was not going to return; it was turning towards the evening, and a mother will not re-nest lost babies if too much time has passed.

We decided to take action and began rehydrating the squirrels by hand before (safely) administering puppy replacement milk to keep them fed. These squirrels were thought to be close to 8 or 9 weeks old when we found them, so they were a rambunctious bunch! Luckily, we were able to get two of them – along with another baby squirrel we were helping – to Keeper Of The Wild so they could fully rehabilitate. We are always so thankful to be able to work with dedicated individuals on this island that make these “animals in distress” calls, and for nonprofit organizations that help us keep from getting overloaded!

If you ever see an animal on Kiawah Island that causes you concern – for ANY reason – do not hesitate to call 843.768.6001. We will be happy to investigate and take whatever steps are necessary to ensure the animal is safe.