October 1st through March 31, 2024, beach patrol coverage has changed. There is no longer beach patrol during this time.

If you have a medical or other emergency please DIAL 911.

For nonemergencies, please contact Beach Patrol at 843-718-6083

You can also report nonemergencies to Town Hall at 843-768-9121

For more information on beach rules head to the Town website at www.townofseabrookisland.org. Select Services, Beach Services and then Beach Rules.