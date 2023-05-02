× Expand Robin Ochoa

Beach Patrol has found 40 Portuguese men o’ war on beaches here. Their team is working to remove them, but with current tide conditions, these men o’ war can still be in the water and wash into the shore.

If you go to the beach, please be cautious and watch your and your furry friends’ steps. The Portuguese man o’ war is recognized by its balloon-like float, which may be blue, violet, or pink and floats up to six inches above the water line. It may resemble a plastic bag.

Avoiding coming into contact with men o’ war is critical. Here is a safety video from Barrier Island Ocean Rescue for additional information: www.instagram.com/p/CeEvLbJrGgx/

If you see a man o’ war in the water, on the shore, or if you are stung, contact Beach Patrol at 843-518-2880.