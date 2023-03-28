Beach Rules For Pets

April 1st is this Saturday and is the beginning of the beach season.

We know you are anxiously waiting for better beach weather because we are too! Before you pack your "sunbrella' , beach chairs and bring your pet along, we also want to remind you about our pet rules.

Peak Season (April 1 – September 30):

Pets must be on a leash between the hours of 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. At all other times, pets may be off a leash, provided they remain effectively controlled while on the beach.

For more information about the rules on the beaches please visit our beach rules page https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/beach-rules.html

We hope you all have an enjoyable start to the beach season!