Beware Of Gators

Want to hear the growl of a gator? Turn up the volume!

One of our residents was attacked by an alligator while out in his yard. He was taken to the emergency room and treated and we are glad he is ok.

This could have taken a drastic turn for the worst. Know the facts about alligators where you live!

We are well into alligator mating season and have experienced a number of encounters since early April.

Please be aware of your surroundings as during the female alligator's nesting period she can become quite protective and aggressive.

For information on staying safe you can check out information on our website by going to https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/alligator-awareness....