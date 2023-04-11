Birds On The Move

× 1 of 2 Expand Red Knots × 2 of 2 Expand Wilsons Plover Prev Next

Spring is here, escorting in one of the most glorious natural events on the sea islands–the influx of migratory shorebirds to our beaches. Kiawah and Seabrook Islands are annual resting places for thousands of birds traveling from their southern habitats, providing a temporary home before they travel north to their nesting locations. The routes they take (called flyways) and the places they stop for much needed rest and refueling (called stop-overs) are one of the reliable–and beautiful–sights of Spring.

Birdwatchers can spot majestic red knots, royal terns, wood storks, and Wilson’s plovers, to name a few, on our beaches. From March to May they arrive to rest after traveling thousands of miles from as far away as Brazil and Patagonia. They spend their time here feeding on the delicacies the beaches offer. By the end of their respite, they will have increased their weight by 50 percent or more, preparing them well for the long journey to their northern nesting grounds.

Sadly, scientists have found almost one-third of North America’s native bird species, including migrating shorebirds, need urgent conservation action to avoid extinction. Habitat destruction, food limitations, and loss of protective habitats pose significant threats. Scientists are responding with programs that have started to yield impressive results.

Expanded bird-banding efforts and isotope studies, both of which the Town of Kiawah Island and the Kiawah Conservancy support locally, are contributing to a growing database. Radio telemetry, satellite telemetry, and creative audio recording of migrating flocks add to the mix. All of these are being used to shape a concerted conservation effort and to direct further research.

There is work to be done to assure the survival of these amazing creatures and we all have a role to play.

Beachgoers should admire the birds from a distance and avoid feeding areas and any nesting zones. If the birds are exceptionally loud, it is a warning that you are too close.

Help keep our beach clean and birds safe at the same time. The shorebirds annual flight is a sight to behold.

Let’s enjoy it while giving the birds every chance to keep visiting our beautiful islands.

The Kiawah Conservancy is an accredited non-profit organization established by Island residents in 1997. The organization’s mission is to measure, manage, improve, and advocate for the ecological health of Kiawah Island and its environs. The Kiawah Conservancy has the capability to be a holder of land and conservation easements, and as such, it acts as a land trust. To date, the Kiawah Conservancy has preserved 68 properties that total over 2,300 acres of pristine barrier island habitat. Learn more about the Kiawah Conservancy and how you can get involved in our efforts at kiawahconservancy.org.