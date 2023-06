× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Town Biologists found the first bobcat den of the year yesterday!

Bobcat 700 had two 2-week old kittens (1 male, 1 female) in a den in The Preserve. Bobcat 700 was originally collared on February 5, 2022 in The Preserve as a juvenile and weighed 12lbs, 2 oz.