Casper is walking in to join me for a swim!

You can come swim with me and Casper! If you want to come join you can book online now, go to www.crocodilechris.com Let me know if you want to go!! This is done safely at the Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue in Homestead, Fl. It is for people of any skill level. There is a safety fence separately guests from the gators. Observation and photos only at @evergladesoutpost and tour participants are separated from gators by safety fence. Remember all the gators you see me working with are rescue nuisance gators, caught from the wild as big as you see them now! None are raised in captivity, I didn’t know them from babies, they’re wild animals I work on training. Nuisance gators are ones that show up in a backyard or other unwanted place and are typically shot and killed, the state kills 7k-8k each year. We volunteer our time to catch & rescue them and bring them to sanctuaries, unpaid. The wetsuit by Cressi International.