Celebrate Kiawah Island Shorebird Week

During the May 2 Town Council meeting, our Town Council proclaimed May 7-13 as Celebrate Kiawah Shorebird Week on Kiawah Island and recognized the conservation efforts of the Kiawah Island Shorebird Stewardship Program. This special week is during the same week as the first Sea Islands Shorebird Festival, which will be held on May 11 and 12. All are encouraged to join in the event to celebrate shorebirds and the islands they depend on, learn more, and raise awareness to protect these magnificent birds and places. Visit www.seaislandsshorebirdfestival.com to register or for more details.