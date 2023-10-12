Celebrate Native Plants

The highlight of the weeklong native plant celebration is the Designing in Nature with Mary Reynolds event hosted by the Kiawah Conservancy on Thursday, October 19. Mary Reynolds is a bestselling author, inspirational speaker and founder of the global movement We Are the ARK.

Guests will enjoy a gourmet luncheon and a virtual visit with Mary Reynolds as she joins us remotely from her home in Ireland to discuss the importance of native plants, her career and how we can be better stewards of the land. This event will also include a vendor showcase where you can meet with local landscape professionals, native plant experts and native plant nurseries to have your landscape, gardening and native plant questions answered.

Also that week, join Sean Cannon (Restoration and Enhancement Specialist for the Kiawah Conservancy) and Karen Madoff (Kiawah resident, Master Gardener, Naturalist, and Master Rain Gardener) on Monday, October 16 for a Walk in the Naturally Kiawah Demonstration Garden at Night Heron Park. On this tour, Sean and Karen will share insightful information about native plants that grow well on Kiawah. Their knowledge and expertise are sure to inspire you to include native plants in your landscape.

And on Wednesday, October 18, returning artist and illustrator Abby Nurre will lead a watercolor workshop.

Join Abby and learn to paint treasures found on the beach. This program is open to adults and children ages 10 and up of all skill levels. Materials will be provided.

Make sure to mark your calendar for this inspiring week of celebrating and learning about South Carolina's Native Plants. Learn more and register to attend on the Kiawah Conservancy website.