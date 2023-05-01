Celebrate Shorebirds May 11 To May 12 At The Sea Islands Shorebird Festival

Join us for this year's Shorebird Festival! We have multiple experts who will talk about our amazing shorebirds here in Seabrook and Kiawah Islands.

The first-ever Sea Islands Shorebird Festival will be held May 11 & 12, 2023, on Seabrook and Kiawah Islands. Join conservationists, researchers, and outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate our coastal birds and learn how we can make a difference in protecting their vulnerable populations. The Festival’s informative programs will highlight the amazing lives of Red Knots, and other migrating and nesting shorebirds, that depend on the critical habitat that our beaches provide.

The lineup of expert speakers for the Festival and evening programs includes:

Felicia Sanders – Coastal Bird Program Coordinator, SC Department of Natural Resources

Abby Sterling – Georgia Bight Shorebird Conservation Initiative Director, Manomet

Benjamin Clock – Multimedia Conservationist, Clock Conservation Multimedia

Aaron Given – Assistant Wildlife Biologist, Town of Kiawah

Janet Thibault – Wildlife Biologist, SC Department of Natural Resources

Melissa Chaplin – Endangered Species Biologist, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Maina Handmaker – Ph.D. Candidate, University of Massachusetts- Amherst