Do You Know The Difference?

Snakes are likely the most misunderstood animals on Kiawah Island. They are often feared, reviled, and persecuted. Although they can make some cringe or fearful, snakes serve a vital role in the Kiawah ecosystem and rarely cause conflicts with people. Snakes fear people and will retreat when approached unless cornered. As the weather warms, you may see more snakes as you move through the island, and here is some information to keep in mind as you do.

The three most common snakes on Kiawah are all non-venomous and include the yellow rat snake, black racer, and corn snake. All three feed on insects, frogs, rats, and mice. The most common venomous snake is the copperhead, but it is rare to see them on Kiawah. Most of the calls that we receive involving copperheads turn out to be corn snakes. To identify a copperhead, look for hourglass-shaped blotches, browner in color, and a large, triangular-shaped head (see image).

In a world without snakes, rats and mice would devastate food crops and cause countless economic and ecological problems. The next time you see a snake, stop to think about the good things that snakes do for Kiawah Island and enjoy the encounter just as you would with any of the island’s other wildlife species.

If you are a resident of Kiawah and encounter a snake in your yard, simply leave it alone. Instruct your landscapers to refrain from killing snakes they encounter on your property. If you have questions or concerns about snakes or their identification, call Town Hall (843-768-9166) and ask to speak to a biologist or email jjordan@kiawahisland.org.