Dolphin Week

The Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network wants you to become a marine mammal scientist for a day!

Come help the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network count dolphins in the Charleston Harbor! No experience necessary. All ages and photographers encouraged.

14 stations around the harbor.

Three counts to choose from: 9am, 10am and 11am.

Come for 1 or all 3.

You must choose the same location for your whole group. Please read the meeting instructions carefully to know where to meet your team. Look for "Dolphin Count" signs.

Additional Information can be found here: https://www.lowcountrymarinemammalnetwork.org/